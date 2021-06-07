Hulk Hogan reacts to Chris Hemsworth’s huge arms

Hulk hogan follow the physical transformation from Chris Hemsworth to play him in his biographical film and give the go-ahead on the muscles of the actor.

While Chris Hemsworth keep building muscle to play the wrestling legend Hulk hogan In an upcoming biopic, he also continues to receive praise from the protagonist himself for the authenticity of his accomplishments.

In a recent photo from the last day of filming on ‘Thor 4,’ Hemsworth did what he does best: He showed off his massive biceps and triceps in a photo he shared on Instagram in a tank top. “It’s National Don’t Flex Day, so I thought this super laid-back photo was appropriate,” Hemsworth joked in the accompanying text.

The photo naturally caught the eye of Hogan, who has a habit of commenting on Hemsworth’s bulking and checking that the ‘Avengers’ actor’s physique mirrors his when he was at the peak of his wrestling career. After posting a cropped version of the photo from the set on his own Instagram account, Hogan added, “My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, it looks like he might hit brother Andre,” referring to wrestling legend Andre the Giant.

Hogan has previously reacted to other photos showing Hemsworth’s muscle transformation process. When a training photo of Hemsworth flipping a massive tire went viral earlier this year, drawing comparisons to Hogan in the process, the fighter enthusiastically responded on Twitter. “He’s there! He’s ready BROTHER!” Hogan wrote at the time. “But is he handsome enough to play with me lol lol lol?” Without a doubt, Hemsworth is giving the callus to be more Hogan every day than Hogan himself.

