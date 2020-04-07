The mythical fighter Hulk Hogan has used his Twitter account to send a message to his two million followers about the coronavirus. The American believes that it is a punishment from God and he sees that the only solution is through religion.

“In three short months, just as He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken from us all that we worship”, he started by writing Hulk Hogan. God said, “If you want to worship athletes, I will close the stadiums. If you want to worship musicians, I will close the civic centers. If you want to love the actors, I will close the theaters. If you want to love money, I will shut down the economy and crash the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship me, I’ll do it where you can’t go to church, ‘”continued the American.

“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, pray, seek my face and turn away from their evil ways, then I will listen from heaven and forgive your sin and heal your land », he said comparing in a way this world crisis caused by the coronavirus with the Apocalypse.

Furthermore, he believes that a better solution than the vaccine is religion. «Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, maybe we need this time of isolation without the distractions of the world and having a personal revival where we focus on the only thing in the world that really matters: Jesus », sentenced in his publication.