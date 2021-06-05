Hulk Hogan hallucinates with Chris Hemsworth’s fitness

Actor Chris Hemsworth has pounded in the gym for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder but he will also play the legendary Hulk Hogan.

Although Avengers: Endgame (2019) Thor lost his shape because he spent 5 years eating, drinking and playing video games, in the next movie of Marvel studios where we will see him he will be stronger than ever. As Chris Hemsworth has prepared well to show off an enviable appearance, it will also help you to interpret Hulk hogan in the biopic that will follow.

In fact, Hulk hogan he’s so impressed he even thinks Chris Hemsworth could take on the mythical André the Giant.

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm – Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

The actor is in his prime.

Chris Hemsworth He has a few projects ahead of him that seem very interesting. Since he will repeat his role as the God of Thunder in the animated series What If…? (2021) and in the live action movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). We can also see it in Escape From Spiderhead (2021), a story set in the near future where people in jail are given the opportunity to shorten their sentences in exchange for undergoing medical experiments. One of those prisoners takes a new drug capable of generating feelings of love and begins to question the reality of his emotions.

The participation of Chris Hemsworth on Furious (2023) the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), sharing screen with Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Then it will give life to Hulk hogan where he will review the career of one of the fighters of Wwe most mythical of this show. Finally, prepare a new installment of Tyler rakeAlthough it is not known if it will be a sequel or a prequel to the film that was released in 2020.

The 7 films in which he has participated Chris Hemsworth What Thor on Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.