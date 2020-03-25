Hulk, former Porto player, marries his ex-wife’s niece

Givanildo Vieira Luis Fernando de Souza, better known as Hulk, departed from the first level of soccer when emigrating from Porto to China in search of a millionaire contract at the Shanghai SIPG. The Brazilian, who continues to stand out for his football in the Asian giant, has returned to the foreground in Europe for his rocambolesca love story, which separated him from the mother of his three children and has led him to marry her niece.

The Hulk changed his Instagram bio to include the word “married,” and rumors began to circulate until he learned that he had married Camila Angelo after several months of relationship. Camila is neither more nor less than Iran’s niece Angelo de Souza, woman the Hulk was married to for 12 years, until July 2019, and with whom he has three children in common.

The Hulk’s new life, happily paired with his ex-wife’s niece, has gone one step further until the marriage, but this could have been forced by red tape as, according to information from the portal Mediotiempo, Camila Angelo needed to get married to get the entry visa to China, where her husband Hulk currently resides and plays.