When facing two powerful Marvel characters like Hulk and Juggernaut they have to use all their abilities to be able to defeat their opponent.

Although Juggernaut He started out as a classic enemy of mutants, has since established himself as one of the strongest villains in the entire Marvel Universe. Since his debut in X-Men # 11 from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Alex Toth, he has faced superheroes as powerful as Thor. So it’s interesting to know what happens when Hulk and Juggernaut they face.

Juggernaut’s battles with the Hulk are often so devastating that they leave a massive trail of destruction in their wake. However, some clashes between the two Titans ended less shockingly and did not involve an epic carnage, nor the destruction of an entire city. In 1993, one of those battles occurred in Incredible Hulk # 404 Peter David and Gary Frank.

While in South America, the Hulk is ambushed and attacked by a large man in civilian clothing who does not recognize Juggernaut’s secret identity as Cain Marko unmasked. Marko brings out the best in his opponent using sneaky tactics and almost manages to drown the Hulk and finish him off before his leader, Red Skull, interrupts him.

When the Hulk regains consciousness, he discovers that he is held captive by a machine that Red Skull designed. Furthermore, the villain reveals his plan to take control of the Hulk’s mind with the help of a character named Mentallo. However, the green giant of Marvel laughs because he thinks Mentallo is not powerful enough to take control of his mind. But Red Skull always has a plan B and explains that his machine increases Mentallo’s powers, and he doesn’t foresee any problems in achieving his goal.

Mentallo discovers that the only person she fears is Bruce Banner’s abusive father.

So the villain uses that knowledge to make the Hulk see Juggernaut as his father and is able to successfully control the green giant enough to side with Juggernaut in the fight against an Avengers squad that includes the Knight. Black, Vision and Hercules.

So Hulk and Juggernaut can face the Avengers and manage to defeat them, but the villain makes a mistake. Since he congratulates the Hulk too many times, something Bruce Banner’s father would never do. So he discovers that something is wrong and gets mad at him.

Hulk strikes Juggernaut in the face with a devastating blow and removes the helmet that protects him from psychic attacks. Realizing that he is breaking free of his control, Red Skull demands that psychic power be increased, but it is too late. The Incredible Hulk has seen through deception and refuses to be controlled any longer.

In addition, the Hulk angrily rejects mind control and demands that the control force come out of his head. This results in a psychic reaction that not only knocks down the Juggernaut, but also knocks down almost every Avenger. Once he regains consciousness, the Black Knight notes that the Hulk’s psychic attack was stronger than his physical attacks and jokes that Juggernaut couldn’t even tie his shoes for a while.

While the Hulk generally uses massive body strength to win their battles, this Marvel story gave the Hulk a rare victory with his mind. Now we are waiting for the rematch that we can read in the Juggernaut miniseries, which will be the most epic showdown of all time.