Hugo Stuven, historical director of TVE, dies

The historic TVE director Hugo Stuven He died this Saturday at age 80 from Covid-19, has reported RTVE.

Born in Chile, he came to Spain in 1965, and started working at Televisión Española in 1966, under the orders of professionals such as the director and filmmaker Chicho Ibáñez Serrador and the director Pilar Miró.

Stuven was responsible for known programs from the 1970s as Aplauso, Antena Infantil, Tarde para todos, and Everything is possible on Sunday. He was also the director of programs such as Beyond, with Fernando del Oso, or Voces a 45, with Pepe Domingo Castaño.

Later, in the 1980s, he directed Como Pedro por su casa, with Pedro Ruiz, and the New Years Eve Specials 1987, with Carmen Maura and Arturo Fernández, the same year in which Pilar Miró entrusted him with the Design and Promotions of TVE.

In addition, it has worked with some of the best known faces in the country, like Cruz y Raya or Pepe Viyuela, as well as Ana Obregón, Rody Aragón or Fofito, and in 2007 he was awarded the Prize of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

With RTVE he made what was his last job In 2020, La voz de la Cañada, and as a tribute La 2 will broadcast next Thursday, April 29, a Stuven special dedicated to Aplauso, one of its best-known programs.

“Hugo was a great professional and an innovator in his profession. It has been and will be a benchmark for professionals on all televisions. A great person and companion. I was lucky to meet him and work with him at the end of the 70s and throughout his long career inside and outside of TVE. We will miss you “, said in a statement the director of the Entertainment Area of ​​TVE, Toñi Prieto.

For his part, the director of La 2, Samuel Martín, has defined Stuven as “a director of filmmakers, active until the end “.

In others private chains, the director worked in the programs El Gordo, Uno para todos or Popstar.