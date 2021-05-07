Hugo Silveira responds to those who put Querétaro as a victim before Santos Laguna

The Queretaro will visit Santos Laguna this Saturday, May 8, in the Corona TSM Stadium, in the Repechage of Closing 2021, and despite the fact that the majority put favorites Warriors, Hugo Silveira came out in defense of the Gallos Blancos.

At a press conference, the forward of the Roosters of Querétaro He left a little message to those who put his team as a victim, assuring that he wants to see them on the weekend when the Queretans go out with everything for the pass to the Liguilla.

“The team is very happy, excited, it is a beautiful opportunity, who likes soccer likes to compete. Make Santos your favorite, the weekend will show who is the best. It’s football, anything can happen “

Silveira also assured that the Gallos Blancos squad is completely focused on what will be their first “final”, to which they will go out in search of victory from the first minute.

“In general, the team is solid, strong, we are all confident that we are going to win. We are there on our own merits and we know that next game is a final and we will go out to win “

