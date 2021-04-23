Hugo Silva takes 11,000 ‘likes’ with his reaction after the death threats to Iglesias

Actor Hugo Silva, in September 2019. (Photo: GTRES)

The actor Hugo Silva has achieved great diffusion on Twitter in recent hours thanks to his reaction after the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, and the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, denounced having received letters with death threats and bullet cartridges inside.

“Well, in the 80s, this sending bullets was called terrorism. Let’s see what name they give it now … ”, wrote Silva, whose message has received nearly 11,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,000 retweets in just 12 hours.

In a later tweet, the actor has uploaded a definition of terrorism: “Violent form of political struggle, by means of which the destruction of the established order or the creation of a climate of terror and insecurity that is likely to intimidate adversaries or the population is pursued. in general”.

In another sense, it reads: “Succession of acts of violence carried out to instill terror.”

Meanwhile, the Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has shown her doubts about the threatening letters with bullets inside.

When asked in an interview in RNE, the Vox candidate has indicated that she condemns “all violence” and that she would have liked everyone to have condemned what happened in Vallecas, but has stressed that the Government “does not believe anything.”

“We Spaniards no longer believe anything about the Government, they have deceived us from the beginning of the pandemic over and over again, deceit after deceit, we are tired of being systematically deceived,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.