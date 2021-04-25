Hugo Silva ignites the networks with his message in six words of the elections in Madrid

The actor Hugo Silva has gone viral on social networks this Friday after offering his opinion on the elections to be held in the Community of Madrid on May 4 and after the incident that occurred that same day on Cadena SER, when Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can, left the debate after being rebuked by the leader of Vox in Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, according to The Huffington Post.

During the program, directed by Angels Barceló, Monasterio questioned the death threat received by the former second vice president of the Government, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

“We condemn all kinds of violence,” the candidate began, and shortly afterwards affirmed that “We Spaniards no longer believe anything about this Government”. Some statements that provoked the indignation and rejection of Iglesias, who decided to leave after Monastery urged him to get up and leave.

As a sign of support, the PSOE candidates, Ángel Gabilondo, and Más Madrid, Mónica García, they also decided to leave the debate an hour later after a break. For his part, Edmundo Bal, aspiring to the Presidency for Citizens, asked his rivals in the elections to stay for the sake of democracy.

It was once the debate ended when Hugo Silva, who had already spoken out about the death threat to the UP leader, assuring that “in the 80s this sending bullets was called terrorism“, he decided to publish a message on his Twitter profile that in 24 hours has exceeded 9,000 retweets and 40,000 likes.

“Not voting is getting dangerous …”said the actor, who received the response from colleagues such as Tristán Ulloa or Unax Ugalde. “Vote in self-defense,” replied the first, while the second made it clear that the only options are “vote or vote.”