The romance between Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi has been one of the main focuses of interest in this edition of ‘Survivors’. The initial attraction between the two contestants has already caused a hurricane due to their respective love pasts (he, ex-partner of Adara Molinero, and her, alleged ex-boyfriend of Gianmarco Onestini), and they were even accused of simply doing a stage performance for your own convenience.

However, the relationship between the two seemed to go smoothly until just over a week ago, when viewers began to detect how the treatment that the couple professed became colder and colder. Last Sunday, Hugo already hinted that his courtship was in danger and Tuesday was the final break. It was the Uruguayan who communicated to Argentina his decision to put an end to it, and now, he himself has specified his reasons.

During a conversation on the beach with his partner Jorge, the Uruguayan wanted to be completely honest. “I love her globally as a person, but later I see in her a very selfish person and concerned only with her, that showed me on the other days. Do you know how I am and you go there and step on my head? “Hugo explained, referring, firstly, to the low state of mind he’s been in for a long time, and secondly, to the way the reward game was developed.

And it seems that it was the latter that ended up convincing the Uruguayan that his was not working. The test had forced The couple will face each other to get the precious prize, a veal sandwich, and it was the Argentine who ended up rising as the winner. And this made his ex-partner very ill. “I already told her the other day. He knew how I was and went there to step on my head. His answer was that she was doing her contest and that she had to make herself known in the tests, leaving everything aside without caring about the rest “, Hugo told the Civil Guard, before adding that “then she was upset because I said I was alone, how do you want me to feel?”

After making it very clear that for him, food is not a minor issueHugo ended his confidences by stating the following: “Everyone takes care of their backs. It’s like that, I think about it. Okay, nothing happens, but when you think you have a strong bond and don’t … It’s not right. I’m out of a girlfriend “. The one that has not yet expanded on her own voice regarding how the breakup is being for her is Ivana. We must also remember that the separation of the couple has coincided with rumors of pregnancy in Argentina.