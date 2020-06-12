‘Survivors’ has definitely entered its final stretch and Hugo Sierra, Ana María Aldón, Rocío Flores and Jorge They have become the finalists to face each other for being crowned the winner of one of the most special editions in memory. And this Sunday, Sonsoles Ónega has been in charge of leading a special debate, under the name of ‘About Survivors’, in which the reality’s regular collaborators have carried out an analysis of the routes of the four contestants.

But also, in space have been issued unpublished images, corresponding to the gala last Thursday, in which the most vulnerable facet of Hugo Sierra has been seen. The Uruguayan has been from the beginning one of the most intense ‘survivors’ and who have given the most talk: his still burning break with Adara Molinero, his turbulent relationship with Ivana Icardi, his anger during the tests and the quarrels with his colleagues (and with the program itself), have made it one of the strong points of the edition.

But despite his outbursts, Hugo has always been very sensitive when talking about his family life, and on more than one occasion she has confessed to miss her son Martín very much. And it was precisely on Thursday when He received the little boy’s visit by surprise, which ended up triggering his nostalgia, and finally, his tears.

Telecinco

And it is that, as it could be seen exclusively yesterday, the Uruguayan still keeps his old life with Adara in mind: “I remember my ex-partner, when we were a family”, he confessed with a trembling voice, “the house that I had, I will not have it, obviously. And it is a moment that had to happen, but it is one thing to imagine it and another is for it to happen. “

Hugo also acknowledged his anguish for not having known “or where his son was”, although he later stated that he had remained calm because he knows that “although there have been differences with his mother”, with her “he is fine”. The contestant ended up coming down when he admitted that now, after passing through Honduras, it was time to “assume things that I have been very afraid to face.”

Finally, Hugo confessed that his decision to embark on ‘Survivors’ had been due in part to wanting to get away “from the shit he was experiencing” after her break from Adara, something that qualified as “the hardest moment of my life”.