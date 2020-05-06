The legendary WWE commentator spoke about the company’s decision to continue its shows in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic

The current AAA commentator recently appeared on the daily issue of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, where he covered several of the hot topics in the WWE universe.

«As I said in Lucha Libre Online, with all the audience at home they are having the worst audience for Raw and SmackDown. It’s a horrible thing, And it doesn’t mean that fans don’t like WWE. It means that they are tired of creative management. That also applies to NXT and AEW. Regardless of who wins the Wednesday war, the two combined audiences are not positive. There is a big problem with doing things well to keep fans happy, “said Hugo Savinovich.

Whether you are ROH, AEW, iImpact or WWE you have to protect the fans and have respect for them. I think that is the problem. With Vince it is easy to blame him because he is number one. But we should all have a responsibility to improve. “

Savinovich continued talking about the recent stories of Rusev and Lana, and the current product.

“I was talking to Konnan and my purpose would be to create innovative stories. We are going to work to create a striking character for AAA. But for that we have to be careful and not annoy the fans like they did with the story of Rusev, Lana and Lashley. “

“WWE is still bent on stories that fans don’t like. Now without an audience on the premises, the lack or demonstration of creativity is evident ».

The intervention continued with the commentator giving his opinion on the celebration of Wrestlemania in the current circumstances.

“You can never do Wrestlemania without fans. Despite this, I liked Undertaker’s cinematic combat, things can’t be done that way. I hated the match between Cena and Wyatt, I already loved the duel between Edge and Orton. It was a mixture of mixed feelings but the fighters and fighters did a good job.

Wrestlemania should have been postponed after SummerSlam. If the Olympic Games have been postponed, you could also postpone Wrestlemania. I don’t think it was a positive thing. Wrestlemania gathers thousands of fans. It has the attraction of gathering Japanese, Australians, and Latinos in one room. That is the spirit of Wrestlemania and this year we did not have it »ended Hugo Savinovich.

