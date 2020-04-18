Hugo Savinovich conducts WWE auction to help against Coronavirus

The wrestling legend in Spanish Hugo Savinovich sent us a statement announcing an auction of several WWE figures and his book, Atangana Ring of Temptations. The money raised will go to help Coronavirus victims.

Hugo Savinovich will also donate the same amount of money raised for an orphanage in Haiti.

The auction is only valid for residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. If someone from another country wants to help, they can consult the government sources of the country where they live to do so.

Official statement

Hugo Savinovich is auctioning off pieces from his personal collection for a good cause. Bundle includes self-signed Attangana Ring book of Temptations, a retro action figure from Sting in his time with WCW, an action figure by Jeff Hardy, an action figure by Finn Balor, and two action figures by AJ Styles . In addition to this, it will include a unique personalized video where Hugo Savinovich will send a greeting to the winner of the auction. They are all collector’s pieces. The auction starts at $ 100 dollars and will be exclusive to the United States and Puerto Rico. The money raised will be donated to the Kennedy soup kitchen in Puerto Rico to feed the less fortunate in these times of crisis. In addition to this, Hugo Savinovich will be matching and donating the amount of money raised at the auction for an orphanage in Haiti.

Rules: You must comment that you want to participate in the auction and make the first bid in the comments section of this publication or by private message. We will be giving you an update on what has been or the last bid. The auction starts at $ 100 dollars. All proceeds will be donated to charity. It will only be for people with a postal address in the United States or Puerto Rico. Let the auction begin! Blessings for all.

UB UP! 🚨🚨🚨[EXCLUSIVO]: Hugo Savinovich is auctioning off pieces from his personal collection for a good cause. The… Posted by Lucha Libre Online on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.