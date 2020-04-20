Hugo Savinovich announces the date of his retirement from the world of fighting

Hugo Savinovich | The ex-commentator, manager and fighter of the World Wrestling Council (formerly Capitol Sports Promotion of Puerto Rico), ex-commentator in Spanish of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and current commentator of Lucha Libre AAA México and promoter of wrestling, He announced on Saturday night in one of his broadcasts through his Lucha Libre Online page his retirement from the industry to which he has dedicated 40 years.

I’m announcing my retirement from wrestling. It is official, it will be in February 2025, which means that the time is already running, I will say goodbye to wrestling and I hope to make my last card for that date. I don’t know what company I’m going to be working for at the time, but it doesn’t matter, in that last event I’m going to produce, narrate it and do it on PPV so that all people can see my retirement, and ask Vince McMahon (WWE Owner) for permission for Carlos Cabrera to narrate that last event with me. And there the curtain of my career would come down ”she indicated tearfully these emotional words.

Hugo Savinovich, known as the Ecuadorian tiger, the traveling hardware store, and the great doll, was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 15, 1959. He fought in different promotions, mainly in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic under the name of La Pantera Asesina and La Pantera Ecuatoriana. When he was 15 years old, a Mexican producer based in western Puerto Rico, Arturo Mendoza, told him that he would be a narrator of struggle and that his word of battle would be: Atángana!. That word marked his career.

Subsequently, he began working for the Puerto Rican promotion, Capitol Sports Promotions (WWC) as an interviewer and announcer. In the same way, he fought in the Dominican Republic in the promotion directed by Jack Veneno.

In 1994 he was hired as a Spanish commentator at WWF or WWE, the world’s leading wrestling company, and joined Carlos Cabrera, who together with Ed Trucco replaced Pedro Morales and Miguel Alonso. He left the company in 2011 due to contract expiration. Currently he works independently, appearing in wrestling shows or consulting related to this show sport. Among other works, he has done narrations in Spanish for Lucha Underground and as producer for Wrestling Superstars in Chile, a country where this company has had a great boom from its hand.

He is currently a Spanish commentator for the Mexican promotion, Lucha Libre AAA for the Twitch platform and the television channel Space with José Manuel Guillén. It is also part of the project to spread the fight through the internet, Wrestling Onlinand. Furthermore, Savinovich is an evangelical pastor, which has allowed him to preach his Gospel in several countries in Latin America.

Until now and if the world crisis of the Covid-19 allowed it, it will present in Puerto Rico the wrestling event, DemonManía, on Saturday June 13, 2020, At 8:00 pm. at the Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo. They will be able to see in person for the first time together in Puerto Rico, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall of the nWo. Also in action: Konnor & Viktor from The Ascension, The Boogeyman, Santino Marella, Mr. Kennedy, Tommy Dreamer, L.A. Park, Blue Demon Jr., Rush, Psycho Clown, Pagano, Drago, Beast of the Ring, Katie Forbes, Renee Michelle, Karissa Rivera, Ariel Levy, Mecha Wolf 450, Son of L.A. Park, Los Aéreos, Pantera Ecuatoriana, Boricua Guerrero and many more super stars in action.

