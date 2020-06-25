Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

In the last days the player Luka Romero has surprised locals and strangers alike by debuting with 15 years at Majorca and become the youngest footballer to play in the highest category of Spanish soccer. The youth has Mexican nationality since he was born in Durango when his father played in what Scorpions of said entity.

For this reason, some fans have asked that the striker be able to represent the Mexican team in the future while the former player Hugo Sanchez asked the national teams to try to convince Rosemary so I don’t play with the Albiceleste.

” (He wants to play for Argentina) influenced by the parents. To see if a Mexican player can convince him to play for Mexico, I did the work with Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos to represent our country. I also convinced Nery Castillo, it takes someone to convince him« Explained the‘Pentapichichi‘.

The last time the high command of the Mexican team they convinced a player it was in 2007 when they disputed with the Uruguay Selection the services of Nery Castillo, who lived outstanding moments in soccer Greece.