Hugo Sánchez returns to offer himself to Real Madrid and leaves Zidane and Solari reserved

Hugo Sánchez, a former Real Madrid player, once again sent a clear message to Florentino Pérez, president of the ‘Merengue’ entity, to give him an opportunity to lead the ‘Blanca’ squad after the departure of Zinedine Zidane from the bench.

In an interview for El Chiringuito de Jugones, Hugo Sánchez reminded Florentino Pérez that when Zidane and Santiago Solari, current Club América coach, took over the team, they had no experience and still left them in the first team.

“ZIDANE and SOLARI were given the opportunity of REAL MADRID WITHOUT having directed in FIRST…. FLORENTINO, I am READY “, declared Hugo Sánchez in the Spanish sports program.

In addition, he assured that the return of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid is not a bad idea, since he knows the club, has experience and has already won in the team, but he has a contract with Everton in the Premier League and that would be a problem.

“ANCELOTTI is NOT a BAD option for REAL MADRID. Having a CONTRACT is a PROBLEM, “he said.

