Hugo Sánchez forgot about Real Madrid and celebrated the Colchoneros title

Former Real Madrid player and now ESPN commentator, Hugo Sánchez, joined the celebrations of the Atlético de Madrid championship, the Colchoneros were crowned after going back to Valladolid on the last day of La Liga, thus establishing the advantage against him Real Madrid.

With a mattress past like Merengue, the Pentapichichi, he generated controversy with the words he used to describe the title of Diego Pablo Simeone’s pupils.

“Sports justice saw that slap on the table, giving Atlético de Madrid that title that it always deserved from the entire tournament. It was well deserved, I’m glad, we have to celebrate it big and in style,” Hugo said on ESPN .

Atlético de Madrid achieved a new championship in Spanish football after adding 86 points throughout the 2020-21 season, while Real Madrid, their closest pursuer, stayed at 84 despite winning their last match.

