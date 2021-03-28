Hugo Sánchez explodes; “They want to sell Liga MX ‘for a few million’

Given the rumors of a possible merger of the Liga MX and the MLS of the United States In a couple of years, the former soccer player and technical director of the Mexican National Team, Hugo Sanchez, expressed his total rejection of that idea, because he considers that for very little money they are selling the prestige of Mexican Soccer by combining it with that of the North American country.

In your column for ESPN, where he collaborates as a sports analyst, Hugo Sánchez showed his annoyance and negativity in the face of the merger that the directors of the MX League have shown concern about carrying out with the MLS, making it clear that the leaders are only looking for economic benefit and do not see beyond of it, forgetting the repercussion that it will have in the sport field.

Hugo argues that, for a very low economic benefit, Mexico would be helping the United States to raise its football level by being in direct and constant competition with the Liga MX clubs, a situation that it does not consider appropriate.

Sánchez recalled his participation in American football at the end of the eighties, when he played with San Diego Soccer, assuring that the dream of the United States is to reach the level that Mexico has in soccer, that is why they have made major efforts to achieve it. hiring great international figures such as Pelé, Beckenbauer, Cryuyff, and stars who are on the verge of retirement.

It is a “give me your hand in teaching me and sharing quality and talent, because I am helping them to receive a lot of money,” Hugo wrote.

Sánchez stressed that the interest of Mexican managers is purely economic, because if they sought to grow sportingly, they would not have abandoned the Conmebol competitions, where they would have a football development.

“For economic benefits, the executives decided to withdraw Mexican teams from these competitions and that has harmed us sportingly”

Hugo fears that this merger will end up being negative for Mexico on the sporting level, as he predicted that in the future, with this system, the United States will equal and even exceed the level of Aztec soccer.

