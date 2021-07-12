Hugo Rodríguez thirsty for revenge in the Apertura 2021

Santos Laguna’s team had its last preseason game in a draw against the Jaiba Brava del Tampico Madero, facing the beginning of his way through the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, defender Hugo Rodríguez affirmed that the Warriors will take the 2021-2022 season as a rematch in order to achieve the Mexican soccer title after failing in their attempt at the Clausura.

“The people and we are left with that thorn that we could be champions and we have to aspire to that, because we set the bar very high,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican defender stressed that they have not lowered their guard during the Liga MX offseason and that it will be very important to strengthen themselves on the physical issue to get in tune for the start of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“We prioritize the physical part, to face what is coming. On vacation nobody relaxes, we are prepared, we were working and we did not reach zero,” he said.

