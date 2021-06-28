Hugo López-Gatell sees campaign ‘almost coup’ due to shortage of oncological drugs

MEXICO CITY

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, said that behind the “narrative” for the lack of drugs for children with cancer there is an “almost coup” vision.

Every time we see this idea of ​​children with cancer who do not have drugs positioned as part of a campaign, beyond the country, of international right-wing groups that are seeking to create this wave of sympathy in Mexican citizens already with a vision. almost coup, “said the official on the Chamuco TV program.

The Undersecretary of Health explained that there are documents on PRI and PAN groups, where former officials and officials, legislators, “participated in the juicy business of corruption in the supply of medicines in past administrations, no surprise.”

I would like to take the opportunity to make a kind of alert or at least to have it registered, this type of generation of coup narratives has sometimes been connected in Latin America with coup, coup, coup, “he said.

Regarding the demonstrations of fathers and mothers of children with cancer, the Undersecretary of Health said that it is a group of 20 people, who demonstrate and have closed the entrances to the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

I thank @monerorape, @monerohernandez and @fisgonmonero for the opportunity to talk in @El_Chamuco about # COVID19, the guaranteed supply of medicines and infodemic. This program is completely dedicated to the memory of the great @ ahelguera.https: //t.co/tVGaAfER4S – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 28, 2021

jcs