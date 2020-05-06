In recent days, the figure of Undersecretary Hugo López Gatell has been harshly questioned by the management that he is carrying out on the Coronavirus in the Aztec country. In this sense, we speak of a repeated complacency of a political office, which is generating the satiety of a society, now concerned about a more than visible threat such as the Coronavirus. And it is that, at the beginning, the tranquility that President AMLO showed, in a scenario in which the pandemic was taking hundreds of thousands of lives around the world with the passage of minutes, was a clear danger to a country that, like Mexico, had to apply containment measures to avoid the virus.

As I was saying, in recent days, the figure of Undersecretary López Gatell has appeared publicly in the media, hinting at a situation that, under his statements, was considered a “controlled” situation. In this sense, the López Gatell message focused on the continuous contrast of data, analyzing situations in third countries that, unlike Mexico, presented a more aggravated situation than the situation that the Aztec country is currently experiencing. And of course, the complacency and evil of many, in a scenario in which we speak of an unknown threat that, unprecedented and that has killed thousands and thousands of people despite the resistance of such robust and well-known healthcare systems qualified as Spanish, it should, at the very least, concern the rulers themselves in the country.

Thus, along with the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the management of the undersecretary López Gatell has remained in the line that the Mexican executive has followed so far: containing the collective hysteria in the country, rather than containing the virus itself that threatens society. This situation, knowing that politicians, in many scenarios – including here the United States or Spain itself – look at their navels and look at the positions they hold, even before looking at society itself, is very difficult to deal with publicly. . And it is that, if something is required of managers in times of pandemic, in addition to containing possible social hysteria, it is the protection of a society incapable of adopting measures, beyond confinement, to shorten the intensity of the virus.

In this sense, also putting domestic economies at risk. And, as it has happened in many countries, not containing the virus does not bring with it the death and contagion of citizens in the country, this being the most important thing, but also, a series of negative effects for the economy that, Faced with the blockade that the economy must face to avoid contagion and keep social distancing measures, seriously deteriorate the income of families, even leaving thousands of citizens in the country unemployed. A bet that, if not reciprocated by the government, generates a feeling of discouragement in the population.

The situation is complicated, but slowing the path of the pandemic is key. If there is something key to curb the damage caused by COVID-19, both health and economic, this is the path of the pandemic. In other words, the duration of the pandemic, as well as its effects on society, maintain a close correlation with all the damages that, on the other hand, and consequently, it produces in the economy and in the lives of citizens. For this reason, and knowing that time works against us, complacency, which could be classified as a minor error under normal conditions, in scenarios like this is the worst error. This is what happened in Italy, this is what happened in Spain and this could be the case in Mexico.

The legitimacy of the demands of Mexican citizens is more than recognized. In fact, it would be a total impudence for any public manager to come to question the opinion of citizens in a country; especially when what they request is the protection of a government that is at the service of its citizens as its main mission. However, even worse is ignoring a citizenry that, in light of the data offered in other parts of the world, requests measures that, precisely, seek to flee from the indicators presented by other countries and not, as the government believes, conform with presenting data that is shown at lower levels than that shown by Japan or European countries.

In summary, we must be clear about all these concepts, insofar as we can observe how everything that concerns the country, be it in economic, social or the field in which we want to focus, depends on the health management that is done COVID. A management that, if inefficient, will not only bring with it more losses in economic matters – in addition to those that are already taking place due to the drastic fall in raw materials, as well as the paralysis of trade – but also, more human losses; losses in the latter case, and in many cases unlike the economic ones, are irreparable and do not fall on anyone’s responsibility.

