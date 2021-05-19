Hugo González reaches a new final

05/19/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

The Spaniard Hugo González, who Tuesday he hung the bronze in the 50 back, again demonstrated the excellent state of form in which he has reached the Budapest Europeans and achieved this Wednesday the qualification for the end of the 200 styles, barely an hour after stamping the ticket for the final of the 100 back.

González, who lowered the mark by 91 hundredths -1: 58.99- that he signed in the morning preliminaries, will face the final with the fifth best record of all participants, after swimming in the semifinals in a time of 1: 58.08 minutes.

One second and nine hundredths more than the Hungarian Hubert Kos, who set the best time of the semifinals with a time of 1: 56.99, a new junior world record.

Much closer was the Spaniard to the two top favorites, the Swiss Jeremy Desplanches, current European champion, who with a time of 1: 57.42 surpassed González by 66 hundredths, and the British Duncan Scott, who with a record of 1: 57.48 beat the Balearic by 60 hundredths.

Hugo González dreams of the possibility of fighting for the podium in the final of the short style test to be held this Thursday.