Hugo González, gold in the 200 styles

05/20/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

The balearic Hugo Gonzalez He completed the feat and just an hour after hanging the silver medal in the 100 backstroke, he was proclaimed the new European champion of the 200 styles with a time of 1: 56.76, a new record for Spain.

Gonzalez, which lowered its previous national record by 1.27 seconds, surpassed the Swiss by 19 hundredths Jeremy desplanches, champion at the 2018 Glasgow European Championships and this time he had to settle for the silver medal with a time of 1: 56.95 minutes.

The Italian completed the podium Alberto razzetti, who achieved bronze with a record of 1: 57.25.

This metal is already Hugo’s third in this championship after silver in the 100 backstroke this afternoon and the bronze achieved on Tuesday in the 50 backstroke test. In the mixed race that closed the day and in which Hugo also swam, Spain finished in eighth position.