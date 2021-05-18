Hugo González, bronze in the European

05/18/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

EFE

Hugo Gonzalez He won the first medal for the Spanish delegation in the European Swimming Championships held in Budapest, by hanging the bronze medal in the final of the 50 back on Tuesday.

Gonzalez, who signed a time of 24.47 seconds, a new record for Spain, was 67 hundredths behind the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who revalidated the title he won three years ago in Glasgow after setting a new world record on Tuesday with a time of 23.80.

Romanian completed the podium Robert glinta who hung the silver medal with a mark of 24.42 seconds, five hundredths less than the Spanish swimmer. It is the first medal in the absolute category in a championship for Gonzalez.

For its part, Jessica Vall she was left out of the final of the 100 breaststroke, after closing her participation in the semifinals on Tuesday with the thirteenth best mark of all the participants with a time of 1: 06.93 minutes.

A chrono that allowed Vall get the ticket for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which he had already assured his presence in the 200 breaststroke test, after reducing the time -1: 07.07- required by the Spanish Federation to go to the Japanese capital by 14 hundredths. The Olympic ticket could not accompany him for the pass to the final, of which he was 40 hundredths.