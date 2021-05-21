Hugo González adds a new metal after hanging the silver in the 100 back

05/20/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

The Spanish Hugo González added his second medal at the Budapest Europeans, after the bronze he achieved in the 50 back, after hanging the silver medal this Thursday in the final of the 100 back.

González, who signed a time of 52.90 seconds, was only 2 hundredths behind the Romanian Robert glinta, which was proclaimed the new European champion with a time of 52.88.

The Greek completed the podium Apostolos Christou and french Yohann Ndoye Brouard, who shared the bronze medal.

Hugo González will have the possibility this afternoon to achieve a new metal in the final of the 200 styles that will be played at 7:16 pm and in which the Spanish will start with the fifth best mark of all the participants.