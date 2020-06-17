Ex-CEO of PHV Europe Grieder is expected to take his new place at Hugo Boss in June 2021.

On the other hand, his predecessor, Mark Langer, will leave the role of executive director of the brand in September this year.

In the transition time between both executives, the current CFO of the company, Yves Mueller, will be the interim leader

Finding a new leader for a company is not easy. It tends to be a very exhausting process, as you must not only find someone who is able to honor the successes and legacy of the organization. In addition, you must have sufficient experience in the sector to guide you smoothly into the future. At the same time, you need a fresh vision to help you present innovations that allow the brand to stay fresh. That is why Hugo Boss is so happy.

And it is that the iconic fashion company has just announced, according to Fashion Network, that it has already chosen its next CEO. Daniel Grieder is expected to join Hugo Boss once Mark Langer, the brand’s current leader, steps down. This specialist not only has extensive experience within the industry. In fact, it was only a few weeks ago that he resigned from Grupo PVH. The company that owns, among others, Tommy Hilfiguer and Calvin Klein.

In fact, Grieder served for many years as the CEO of Tommy Hilfiguer. In a statement, Hermann Waldemer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hugo Boss, said that this specialist was his first option to lead the brand. According to Fashion United, since the beginning of the month this new CEO and the fashion company were in negotiations. However, it was until now that the recruitment was officially announced.

A positive outlook for Hugo Boss?

Interestingly, in the past few days some top-level appointments have been recorded across various industries. Hugo Boss rival Givenchy named a former collaborator for Kanye West and Lady Gaga as creative director. More than a month ago, Publicis named the first global CMO in its agency network. Also worth mentioning is the case of TikTok, whose most recent CEO was in fact taken from Disney on its streaming unit.

But it’s worth going back to the Hugo Boss case. The company, like the rest of the retail sector in the fashion category, faces a very complex recovery scenario. The emergency mode is over, where the most immediate priority was to reduce losses as much as possible and reduce the hit of the pandemic. Now that you are entering the « new normal » you will have to focus on the medium and long term future. In other words, recover glory.

It is in this sense that the hiring of Grieder is so important. The expert is not expected to join Hugo Boss until mid-2021. That is, if the estimates are correct, by the time the health crisis finally begins to disappear forever. So it is clear that your task will be to return the company’s sales to the pre-pandemic level. And with the experience of this CEO at Grupo PVH, his new employer has a good chance.

Challenges in leadership change

Just as Hugo Boss has just added talent to his company, other brands are in fact losing some of their higher caliber executives. For example, Sea World lost its third CEO in less than two years. Hulu released his vice president, who became the CMO for the TikTok social network. CrossFit also had to fire its founder after a racism scandal. Even AT&T let go of the head that the organization had had for 13 years.

Of course, Hugo Boss is not only awaiting victories and successes. All changes within an organization, especially when they involve leadership, tend to be very complicated. According to Quickbase, resistance to change must be dealt with at almost all levels of the brand. S4 Consulting points out that it is also necessary to establish a new culture. And TLC notes that it is necessary to empower employees to speed up the process.

