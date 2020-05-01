The personal dynamics in ‘Survivors’ They have changed significantly during the last week after the crumbling of the sentimental relationship between Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi, one of the stories that was garnering the most attention among viewers during this edition. The Uruguayan decided to put end to the romance between the two last Tuesday, catching Argentina completely by surprise. And the next day, He himself justified his decision alluding to the supposed selfishness of which until now had been his girlfriend.

And yesterday, during the twelfth reality show, the ex-partner was reunited alone in the Palapa so they could talk about the events of the last days and try to fix their differences. But his talk was not for good courses. Mauro Icardi’s sister, very hurt, demanded an explanation from Adara Molinero’s ex: “I do not understand anything of what has happened and the truth is that it is killing me not knowing”.

Telecinco

Hugo argued that he has to “love a girl” to start something with her, and that after his last romantic relationship, he had promised himself that if things did not flow, he was not willing to hit the head “against the wall”. It was then when Ivana accused him of having broken with her exclusively after the reward test in which both faced each other for a sandwich and the Argentine ended up prevailing. “A person in love does not leave you for a sandwich or for missing a test”the young woman snapped.

But Hugo returned to insist on his arguments: Ivana’s “selfish” behaviors and how “lonely” she has felt at times. In addition, the Uruguayan also complained about the discussions that both had held outside the cameras, which he described as “delicate”. Adara Molinero’s shadow glided several times over their talk: “She did not understand that how I, being as blunt, could have forgiven something like that from my ex-partner. I explained it 25 times and none of the times he understood it, “said Hugo.

Telecinco

Despite everything, the two contestants they recognized to continue being in love, and Hugo claimed to have been “generous” with Ivana in every way, something that Argentina, who could not contain the tears, reacted as follows: “What are you saying, that I never gave you anything? Even the most intimate thing I have done with you and you knew that I was more cut and embarrassed”. A comment that Hugo did not take too well: “I also did it and I did it from the heart. I have been in a previous program and I did not need to kiss anyone. Don’t imply weird things like that I get laid with the first one that happens. “

In the end, Ivana wanted to remind her ex-partner that she is in ‘Survivors’ to compete, like everyone else, and that He cannot be reproached for giving “soul and life” in trials. “I did not come to be the shadow of a man”he finished.

Ivana gets a pregnancy test

On the other hand, during yesterday’s gala, Ivana was finally able to clarify another thing that had worried her for days: the possibility of having become pregnant. The contestant confessed that she had not lowered her period for a month, and the organization of the program allowed her to see the doctor to have the pregnancy test. And on his return, revealed to have given negative.

Telecinco

“I am the only one who has maintained relationships and wanted to be safe. I am 24 years old, I am a little girl and I do not see myself ready for that yet”explained the young woman. Hugo, for his part, claimed to have been calm at all times: “I know what happened and I know there was no risk”, he said to Jorge Javier.