Hughes, 29, who is ranked number 70 in the world rankings, shone from start to finish of the course by getting four birdies in the first half of the course and completed it with five consecutive, in addition to the one he achieved in the eleventh hole. . / ERIK S. LESSER / Archive

(.I0342 /)

Cromwell (Connecticut, USA), Jun 25 . .- Canadian Mackenzie Hughes took the lead of the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour on Thursday, completing the first round with a record of 60 strokes, 10 under par.

Hughes, 29, who is ranked number 70 in the world rankings, shone from start to finish of the course by getting four birdies in the first half of the course and completed it with five consecutive, in addition to the one he achieved in the eleventh hole.

After Hughes, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, world number one, signed a card of 63 strokes, seven under par, which left him second.

McIlroy, who achieved the first ‘eagle’ of the tournament, also committed a ‘bogey’, in the fourteenth hole, which prevented him from having finished with a better score.

The Spanish Sergio García closed his participation with a record of 64 strokes, six under par.

Same performance by Americans Michael Thompson, Phil Mickelson and Tyler Duncan with whom Garcia now shares third place.

García completed the tour at the TPC River Highlands, in Cromwell (Connecticut), with six birdies, which he distributed, four in the first half and another two in the second.

His compatriot Rafael Cabrera finished with 65 blows (-5), after achieving seven birdies and two bogeys, the first one he did at the start of the game, which was not going to condition his great subsequent work.

Cabrera shares eighth place in the provisional classification with four other players.

Also outstanding in the morning session were the Spanish Jon Rahm, second in the world, who gave up a 66-hit card, four under par, and shared the provisional thirteenth place with eight other rivals.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer, second classified in the last RBC Heritage tournament, closed with 67 shots (-3), the same as that of the Argentine Emiliano Grillo.

Other Latin American golfers who participated in the morning session were the Mexican Carlos Ortiz who finished with a record of 69 strokes (-1), while the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz achieved 70 (even) and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas delivered cardboard of 71 (+1 ), the same result that the Argentinean Fabián Gómez had.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, fifth in the RBC Heritage tournament, is scheduled to participate in the afternoon session and complete the list of seven Latin American golfers participating in the third PGA Tour tournament since the competition returned after almost three months of stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.