The entrance menus to the television platforms are cooked for you by artificial intelligence. So when you finish a series he recommends more of the same. If you saw a science fiction one, get ready for android and galactic battles. If a historical, or police, take another. Not that: the smart thing would be to help us broaden our tastes.

I had to dive a lot in Amazon Prime Video to find a delight of 2016: The Night Manager, poorly translated as The infiltrator, a story by John le Carré. We have Tom Hiddleston as a former soldier-hotel receptionist-secret agent, and Hugh Laurie as an arms dealer whose gang sneaks in first. A love triangle with Elizabeth Debicki, the convincing spy chief Olivia Colman and an authentic Antonio de la Torre complete a plot that stops in Mallorca and Madrid, as in Cairo, London and Istanbul.

Everything is refined and luxurious around Laurie, who only drinks champagne from the good. I feel a moral conflict: I believe both the actor and the Sherlock Holmes doctor who played in House, I tend to be on his side even if it is evil. The series is also fixed in the state sewers. And we see that in the macabre arms business not everything is outside the law.

Laurie’s character knows who and how she will use her merchandise, not like the countries that we close our eyes to what tyrants do with ours. The victims are far away and the factories here, waiting for orders. They say that wars are cooled by the coronavirus, to the fleeting relief of those who withstand shots, rockets and bombs. I am afraid that nothing will stop the market of destruction.