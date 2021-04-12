Hugh Laurie adapting Agatha Christie’s work ‘The trajectory of the boomerang’ as a limited series

Deadline, three Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie has reportedly signed on with BritBox to write and direct the limited series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s crime novel, ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ (in Spain ‘The trajectory of the boomerang’). The project will mark Laurie’s return as a television director nine years after directing an episode of the acclaimed ‘House’.

At the moment it is not clear if Laurie will also lead the cast of this miniseries that will have three parts and that it will be the most ambitious project for BritBox (a VOD subscription service that operates as a joint venture of BBC and ITV plc) once it makes its debut. in 2022. Published in 1934 by British writer Agatha Christie, her story is as follows:

The discovery of a dying man at the foot of a cliff unleashes a hectic police plot, in which the only clues are the mysterious words spoken by the stranger before he died and the photograph of a beautiful woman in his pockets. The case is complicated after the attempted poisoning of the witness who accompanied the victim in his last moments. From these ingredients, the author keeps the reader in suspense thanks to the wise dosing of new data and the convincing characterization of the characters.

In addition to directing and writing the project, Laurie will serve as executive producer for Mammoth Screen, which has previously produced Agatha Christie’s adaptations ‘And Then There Were None’ and ‘The ABC Murders’. Hugh Laurie will be seen soon in the second season of the HBO comedy series ‘Avenue 5’.