Hugh Jackman wants Tom Hardy to be the next Wolverine

A few past statements from Hugh jackman They could have revealed to us who will be his replacement as Wolverine: Tom hardy. All upcoming Marvel Studios projects.

We would all love to see Hugh jackman playing Wolverine again, but after 17 years in the role and at the age of 52, that is unlikely to happen. Still, the man who became famous as Logan has already revealed who he would like to see star in the next version of the character: Tom hardy.

Speaking to MTV before the release of his latest movie as the character, ‘Logan,’ Jackman said: “I’ve been asked this many times and I always say, ‘I don’t want it to be too easy for the studio to replace me.

“I’m sure they are already talking about it, that they have already said to an actor: ‘Shhhh … don’t say anything, but we want you later.’

“He sure is younger than me, I think Tom Hardy would be great.”.

While we are not quite sure when we will see Wolverine on the big screen, having obtained the rights to the X-Men franchise thanks to the merger of Disney and Fox in 2019, it has been reported that Marvel Studios is already working on a new X-Men movie, to be called ‘The Mutants’.

The Illuminerdi reported last March that a project led by Marvel Studios, produced by the CEO’s company Kevin Feige, is currently in development and will do a full ‘reboot’ of the ‘X-Men’ franchise. Meanwhile, another entertainment portal, Murphy’s Multiverse, also reported that a series about wolverine it is also in development at Disney +.

Could any of these projects be the first where we see Hardy with a pair of adamantium claws? We’ll have to wait and see.

