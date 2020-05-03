This week the existence of a truce between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds was announced, since despite the fact that both actors are great friends, they both like to play various jokes, which are exposed on their social networks, but due to the pandemic, they decided to put a pause in their hostilities to help people, however, Jackman revealed the true reason for this truce.

Through a video, the two actors expressed that they would make the passes over a period of time to join the initiative, All in Challenge, in which several celebrities will donate money and money to various organizations to help the most needy people in these times of crisis, likewise, various stars are awarding some prizes to encourage more people join this noble cause.

But it seems that the truce lasted a very short time, Since Jackman doesn’t want to let this old rivalry cool down, so on his visit to the show, The Today Show revealed that he and his wife decided to propose this truce, because Blake Lively, Reynolds’ partner, already had a lot of trouble in his life having to go through quarantine next to Ryan.

“It is not over (the fight), but look, we are in extraordinary times, Deb actually said to me, ‘Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that, maybe it is time to build a bridge.’ I wasn’t ready for that, but Blake actually held out his hand to me. Blake and Deb have been negotiating this and it occurred to us to participate in the all inclined challenge, Whoever wins, let’s go and make lemonade together. This is how I want to support frontline workers and make sure people have food, but listen, we’ve been contacting Blake, we’re talking to her because, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her, ”said the actor.

Surely Ryan Reynolds will not sit idly by before this statement And he must already be preparing his next move to attack Jackman, since it is well known that despite having their truce periods, both stars cannot contain themselves to launch funny attacks on each other.

Thus, the truce between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds could last less time. than had been stipulated, which is good news for all fans who like the pranks that both stars play on each other, who said they can’t have fun while helping each other?