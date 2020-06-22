In the spring of 2021 a feature film about the Italian’s life will be released

The film will be directed by Michael Mann and will focus on 1957.

Hugh Jackman is the favorite among the possible actors who will give life to Enzo Ferrari in a feature film that will be released in the spring of 2021, directed by Michael Mann and that will focus on what happened at the signing of Maranello in 1957.

The title of the film will be simply “Enzo Ferrari” and will tell the story that the Italian lived in that 1957 in which his company touched the economic disaster and Enzo himself was legally persecuted by the Vatican until 1961 due to an accident by the Spanish Alfonso de Portago in the legendary Mille Miglia race in which the same pilot, his co-pilot and up to nine spectators died, five of whom were children. That year, too, Enzo’s son, Dino, died at the age of 24 due to illness.

BAFTA or Emmy Award winner for his films, Michael Mann has been developing this project for two decades: “The real power of this piece is that the emotional complexity of the protagonists’ lives is very complex, and they were in extreme circumstances. There is the beauty that racing can be lethal. It is a great drama, “he explained in words to the movie website Deadline.com.

It is still officially unknown which actor will play Enzo Ferrari in this movie, but the same Formula 1 website points directly to Hugh Jackman. Previously, the role of Enzo Ferrari was played by actors such as Sergio Castellitto in a 2003 biopic or Augusto Dallara in a minor role in the famous 2013 film Rush.

Mann’s film is expected in the spring of 2021 and its script is based on the book “Enzo Ferrari: Man and Machine” by Brock Yates. It should be remembered that Mann was an executive producer on the “Ford vs. Ferrari” movie recently.

