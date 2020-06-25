Hugh Jackman in talks to play Enzo Ferrari | .

Actor Hugh Jackman is in talks to embody the founder of the Ferrari brand, Enzo Ferrari, in director Michael Mann’s biographical film Ferrari, reported NME.

The feature film, which will be based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine, by Brock Yates, will have a script by the late Troy Kennedy Martin, with a review by Mann.

Ferrari will follow the businessman in the summer of 1957, during which he and his wife, Laura, attempted to run his business, the death of his son, and ferrari romance with another woman, with whom he had another child.

The film will also focus on the career Mille Miglia, from Italy, which is popular in the country for its level of difficulty.

The producer STX, which will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland, commented on details of the plot, including that the character of Laura will discover the secrets of her husband that have been kept for a long time.

« Opportunities will increase and fade, and drivers, like surrogate children, will go beyond the limit. Ferrari is the story of a summer of 1957, when all the dynamic forces in Enzo Ferrari’s life, as combustible and volatile as the race cars it builds collide, « the company said in a statement.

« Mann will bring his passion for remarkably vivid characters and the dangerous world of motorsports in the 50s to create an epic and cinematic experience. «

More details on the production of the tape, his possible cast and recording and premiere dates are unknown so far.

Hugh Jackman, Who is best known for falling in love with many of his viewers with his performance as Wolverine in the X-men saga has also participated in other successful productions, however his name will forever be linked to his character Logan.

