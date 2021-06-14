Hugh Jackman had a bad time on the set of ‘X-Men’ according to Anna Paquin

The filming of ‘X-Men’, the first installment of the adventures of Marvel’s mutants in the cinema, had to be to see it. From afar. Because as the years go by, stories continue to emerge that make it clear that the experience was a bit horrible for part of the team. Starting with having to deal with Bryan Singer. A year ago, producer Lauren Shuler Donner went so far as to say about the director: “You have to understand that the guy was brilliant, and that’s why we all tolerated him and praised him. And if he wasn’t so bad, he would have been a great director. “.

Now it is Anna Paquin who, in an interview on SiriusXM, has pointed out more “niceties” of the shoot, raising Hugh Jackman as one of the best people you can come across in Hollywood. “Hugh was the person who was always closest to me because all my scenes were with him. He remains a charming and courteous human being“he says, and begins to talk about the physical challenges he was subjected to in his first film as Wolverine:”They squeezed him in that first one and he never ever complained. It was 40 degrees below zero and he was being thrown backwards from a building over and over again. And I still had all the time in the world to be a good, normal person“.

A cigarillo?

Luckily Wolverine also had Rogue on his side, to help him with such silly things as removing the cigar from his mouth and preventing him from cutting his face with adamantium claws: “I had to take the cigar from his teeth because he couldn’t with his claws without hurting himselfAfter this experience, we now value more that Jackman would return in two direct sequels to ‘X-Men’, in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, in three spin-offs in solo and in a cameo in ‘X-Men: First Class’.

The mutants said goodbye to theaters with the disappointing ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, the last film that came out before the 20th Century Fox purchase. Now the ball is in the court of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, and At the moment there is no news that they will arrive at the UCM soon, although Feige does not stop repeating that he has them very present.