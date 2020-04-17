The film was a total failure at the box office, would it have been better with the iconic actor?

Hugh jackman

Photo:

Noam Galai / . for Global Citizen

The question that many people asked when leaving the cinema after seeing the adaptation of the musical ‘Cats’ was how much money they had offered renowned veterans like Judi Dench or Ian McKellen to put on the tight motion capture suits and pretend to be cats, or how no one realized as they were filming that the overall project was going to be a real box office disaster.

Actually, the list of stars that are part of the cast It could have been much higher: to Hugh jackman they also offered him a role and since He has always tried to combine musical theater with his appearance in large productions of HollywoodIt seemed like the perfect opportunity to combine those two facets of his career.

Obviously, did not accept and was freed from the scorn suffered by Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson or James Corden after the world has seen them dancing covered in fur and with its human face attached to the body of a biped feline.

“Tom called me very early because we had made ‘Les Miserables’ together and there were a couple of options available based on availability and time, and actually I… well, was not available at the time “, has explained in statements to the Daily Beast in a very diplomatic way.

Although you are probably thinking you got rid of a good one not appearing in the movie, than has been criticized and ridiculed both because of their inability to adapt the plot of the story to bring it closer to the general public and because of the anthropomorphic design of cats, Hugh is a gentleman and as such refuses to speak ill of anyone.

“He was part of the world of theater, man, and I don’t want to dedicate myself to criticizing other artists or getting on the car just because it’s what everyone says “, has added. “I haven’t seen the movie and Tom Hooper is one of the best directors we have.”

