Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in ‘The Son’, the continuation of ‘The Father’

A few weeks ago we announced that Florian Zeller was preparing ‘The son’, continuation of ‘The father’, whose cast is headed by Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman and who is competing for six Oscars, and for which he has already found protagonists: Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern They will step into the shoes of Peter and Kate, the separated parents of Nicholas, a 17-year-old teenager who, due to a difficult personal moment, wants to return to live with his father.

The film will adapt the play written by Zeller himself and which premiered in Paris in February 2018. The director and playwright has told Deadline that, this time, the action will take place in New York and not in the French capital. “This is a deeply human story and one that, I think, connects us all. I hope audiences are touched by this family’s journey. Both Hugh and Laura convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability. Hopefully this movie invites us to call family and friends to tell them that we love them and that they are not alone ”, explains Florian.

‘The son’, whose script will again feature the collaboration of Christopher Hampton, completes the theatrical trilogy that began with ‘The mother’ and was followed by ‘The father’.

