Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will headline the cast of ‘The Son’, film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play that Zeller himself will direct. Zeller will also sign his screenplay alongside Christopher Hampton, as well as producing it alongside Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie and Christophe Spadone.

‘The son’ tells the story of a married couple who just had a baby. However, they cannot very calmly enjoy the newborn because they must immediately also take care of the troublesome teenage son he had with a previous partner.

Jackman will play the “father,” while Dern will play his ex-partner and mother of the troublesome “son.”

“‘The Son’ is a deeply human story that connects us all,” says Florian Zeller. “I hope the audience is also moved by the story of this family. Hugh and Laura are able to generate a lot of candor, compassion and vulnerability in a natural way … leading viewers to feel every moment. The story unfolds in a unique way. New York is alive and vibrant. This movie should make us call our family and friends to tell them they are not alone and we love them. “

‘The son’ is part of an autobiographical thematic trilogy with ‘Mother’ Y ‘The father’, a work whose acclaimed film adaptation It has meant the debut as a scriptwriter and director of the aforementioned Florian Zeller.

‘The Son’ be his second movie.