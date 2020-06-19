Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy bunnies, but with a man in his bed | INSTAGRAM

« I grew up surrounded by bunnies, but I always liked men, and I learned that from my dad » was the surprising confession that Cooper Hefner once made in an interview.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Young businessman Cooper Hefner, son of magnate Hugh Hefner, known for his more than famous Playboy mansion, confessed that his life was never observed in any way out of the ordinary, he believed he had a common life, however, when he became in an adult he noticed many things.

He seems to have a normal life, surrounded by luxuries and extravagances thanks to his famous father, however, he mentions that he was always surrounded by these beautiful « bunnies », it should be noted that the first one he met was his own mother.

You may also be interested: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick returned, here the evidence

Since Kimberley Conrad at the time posed without any garment for the well-known men’s magazine, a few years later, Cooper, along with his brother, found the photos of his mother, which supposedly were kept well protected, because the mother did not want for her children to see her that way.

She was always convinced that she could raise her children normally inside the great mansion, however, one day her beloved husband met a man, who came to completely change the lifestyle the family led.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos in her shortest dress looks beautiful from a yacht for Instagram

It is important to mention that Kimberley met Hugh while she worked as a waitress in a restaurant, the businessman was 55 years old and the young girl was barely 22, Hugh was petrified by such beauty because he mentioned that « she was the most beautiful of the moment » and offered to appear in his magazine.

And the story tells that despite being Hugh an older man, and that the usual thing would be that she was the one who had those « temptations », it was he who looked the other way, and somehow it was Cooper who discovered this fact.

What the boy believed this (in those times) normal, because he chose to develop a taste for the same gender. Although deep down he knew it was different, he did not see it in any strange way, however, he kept it hidden for a long time because he was the only one of his brothers who « did not love women. »

However, Cooper decided to break the silence after the scandalous parties that his father sponsored inside the emblematic mansion, because in one of them, which neither he nor his brother allowed them to pass, they decided to sneak off the walls, and when they reached One room they discovered their father with a man.

At first everything seemed to be going well, as Kimberley said it was just an affair, but then things got serious and she ended up divorcing Hugh and retiring from the mansion. On his part, Cooper, seeing the serious state of his parents’ relationship, decided to speak to him.

To which he received a lesson that he comments, he will never forget: « I did not leave your mother for him or her, but because there was no love. »