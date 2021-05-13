Hugh Grant in ‘Notting Hill’

Since this May 12 the new image of Pablo Iglesias was discovered with short hair and without his characteristic ponytail (or bun, in recent times), They have drawn all kinds of similarities from the former leader of United We Can on social media. From Brad Pitt to Stalin to others like Jonathan Scott, one of the twins of the famous reform programs.

Pablo Iglesias with his new image with short hair. (Photo: Dani Gago / EFE).

However, his cut is almost identical to the one worn by the actor Hugh Grant in one of his most famous films, ‘Notting Hill’, the romantic comedy that he starred in 1999 with Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the movie ‘Notting Hill’. (Photo: Polygram Filmed Entertainment).

In that film, the British actor looked a very trendy haircut posh style from the 90s with a clear nape and a medium mane at the top with long bangs combed to the sides and a parting slightly to one side.

You only have to see two images of one and the other together to see that the cut is practically traced.

Pablo Iglesias with his new image and Hugh Grant in the movie ‘Notting Hill’. (Photo: Dani Gago / EFE / Polygram Filmed Entertainment).

On social media several users have noticed this.

Hugh Grant played a bookstore owner in the London borough of Notting Hill in Roger Michell’s box-office hit. whose life changed when he met the famous actress Ana Scott (Julia Roberts’ character) when she visited his establishment and fell in love with her. He went on to do everything he could to win her over while dealing with media pressure. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

The life of Pablo Iglesias has also taken a turn when he left politics, although in his case he has gone from being in the front line to being in the background. With his change of look, it seems that he has definitely wanted to turn the page.

