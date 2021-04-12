Hugging loved ones, traveling and going back to bars, the most desired by Spaniards for the new normal

Share

When we have already fulfilled one year since the coronavirus came into our lives, it’s time to take stock on how this unprecedented fact has changed our lives and how we face a new normal that we see closer and closer, but that is still surrounded by a lot of uncertainty.

To do this, Groupon has made a survey among more than 1,000 Spaniards to know in more detail how the population’s conception of life has changed During last year. It is normal that, at this point, the vast majority of respondents (86%) declare that they are willing to to be able to do things that were routine before and that they indicate that the long-awaited normality has returned. Among these habits, there is one that stands out among the majority of Spaniards, and that is that 56% are looking forward to hugging family and friends again. Another of the experiences that the pandemic has started us is to be able to travel freely, therefore, a 49% say that it is the first thing they want to do as soon as the restrictions are lifted and it is safe to regain normalcy. In this sense, although in a less ambitious way, 43% affirm that they are looking forward to escaping for a weekend to a rural destination within our country. And of course, recover social life in bars, especially in its interiors, is what 41% of those surveyed in our country want to do the most.

How our view of the world has changed

We never believed that habits like get together with friends and family, have a drink in a bar, or go to a concert, would be prohibited, and even more unthinkable was to imagine that we would be for almost three months without being able to leave the house, and that a year later, we are still living with various restrictions and curfews. This has caused a radical change in the importance we give to the different aspects of our lifeThis is confirmed by 82% of Spaniards, who assure that now they appreciate more the little things that they did not give so much importance to before. Even 81% admit that now there are routines that excite them like they didn’t before. And 79% go further and say that this crisis has helped them to realize how short life is and that now they enjoy every moment more.

Also 75% of Spaniards admit to having the feeling that they have lost a year of experiences because of the coronavirus. Perhaps that is why another 72% admit that they are now more motivated to do those things that they always dreamed of, but had not yet experienced.

In fact, during confinement, many had time to reflect on what was truly importantThus clo confirms 84% ​​that they admit that they now appreciate moments with family more, and 85% that they say the same about the time they spend with their friends. Also the loneliness in which many were involved during the months of confinement has led to new approaches, and even reunions, like those of the 56% who resumed a relationship from the past during this time, or for the 28% who reconnected with an ex-partner. As well as for 39% it was the perfect time to consider adopting a pet.

But despite this desire to return to a reality more similar to what we knew before, 60% admit they will still feel nervous in crowded places, and 55% say that they will always carry the hydroalcoholic gel with them, and even 36% say that they will continue to wear a mask in public, although it is no longer mandatory.

Will the roaring 20s return?

The closer we see the end of the pandemic, more impatience provokes the idea of ​​returning to what we used to know as normality. There is no conversation in which there is no talk about what to do when restrictions are lifted and vaccination is advanced in the majority of the population. This is confirmed by this survey, in which 67% of Spaniards recognize that they plan to live to the fullest as soon as all limitations are over. While 66% go further and assure that from now on they will be more courageous when launching themselves to try new experiences. Living new adventures will also be the goal for 60%, and 64% say they will say yes more often to the proposals made to them.

Although we all know that that new normal won’t come suddenly, but it will be something gradual to which we will have to adapt little by little. Despite this, 40% of those surveyed affirm that they do not feel nervous about the arrival of this new stage. Even 50% say that they will feel comfortable when they can go to music festivals like the ones before, as well as 49% will do it in indoor concerts, and 48% say that they will go to restaurants without a mask with all the guarantees. The discos will also be safe places for 43%, and public transport will be for 37%.

Despite this, the pandemic has brought with it routines that will stay with us foreverThus, 71% recognize that their concept of hygiene habits has changed since the arrival of the virus, and 48% say that from now on they will wear a mask in public when you are unwell to avoid harming others.