Huge wall of maturities boosts junk bonds in emerging markets

(Bloomberg) – Increased sales of US speculative-grade bonds by emerging market companies appear poised to continue, as $ 72.7 billion of such debt is due next year, promising to stimulate a wave of refinancing.

The scale of those payments is nearly twice what companies faced this year and gives them a strong incentive to take advantage of low US interest rates to extend bond maturities.

That could add to what is already a wave of record US lending by emerging market companies with sub-investment grade ratings, which have sold a record $ 74.1 billion of dollar-denominated debt in the past. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More of them are planning new deals in the second half of the year, as the US economic rebound increases the risk of interest rates rising from record lows.

In the US junk bond market, issuers are refinancing at the fastest rate in 20 years, according to a report by Barclays Plc. Average junk bond yields are at a record low of 3.53% as investors continue to search for returns in the market.

The search for higher returns has made the US a receptive market for low-rated companies abroad, including those that struggled to raise cash at the height of the pandemic.

Most of the debt due next year comes from the financial sector, which represents around US $ 55.2 billion, followed by issuers from the materials sector, with US $ 4.63 billion, and industrials, with US $ 4.58 billion. Meanwhile, Chinese companies account for almost half of the debt due next year, with $ 34.9 billion, followed by Brazil, with about $ 9.4 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest underwriter in the region, expects refinances, mergers and acquisitions, and loans to pre-finance 2022 obligations to boost the issuance of speculative grade Latin American corporate bonds in the US during the second half of the year. anus. In that region, countries and companies could borrow another $ 50 billion in foreign debt markets by the end of 2021, according to Lisandro Miguens, director of debt capital markets for Latin America at JPMorgan.

The window for borrowing at ultra-low rates is narrowing, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist in multi-asset solutions at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

The Federal Reserve noted in June that it is expecting two rate hikes by the end of 2023, a faster pace of adjustment than previously anticipated, and that it is ready to begin debating when to start reducing its purchases of Treasuries and backed securities. for mortgages.

“The second half could be a good time to issue more debt because emerging markets should also be experiencing accelerated growth and central banks are likely to be on hiatus,” Jacobsen said. “The market should be able to absorb maturities well and will probably not require a massive price concession.”

Original Note: Huge Maturity Wall Seen Boosting Emerging-Market Junk Bond Sales

