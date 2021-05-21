Huge solar storms are coming between 2026 and 2030

05/21/2021 at 1:21 PM CEST

During the final period of the current solar cycle, specifically between 2026 and 2030, powerful solar storms will threaten communications networks and satellites that surround the Earth, according to a new study conducted at the University of Reading. Also, they could be a serious problem for different space missions that are planned for those years.

This is the case of the mission planned by NASA to return humans to the Moon. The Artemis mission, planned for 2024, could be delayed until the end of this decade and coincide with the period of increased risk of extreme solar storms.

According to a press release, the scientists studied the information corresponding to 150 years of space weather and found patterns that allow the periods of extreme events to be identified.

Solar cycles and their impact

The solar cycles they last approximately 11 years. Its change coincides with strong modifications in the Sun’s magnetic field: the north and south poles change places and different phenomena occur that directly affect the solar surface.

This manifests itself in the form of an increase in sunspots, as well as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

Just as there are periods of greater solar activity within each of the cycles, there are also more intense solar cycles and others that are calmer.

Specialists seek to predict the characteristics of each solar cycle to avoid or reduce its impact on Earth: eruptions, flares and strong energy emissions can have catastrophic consequences on the Earth’s communications system.

Patterns to identify extreme events

In the new research, the scientists found that more extreme events they are more likely to occur on the beginning of even-numbered solar cycles and on the end of those odd-numbered cycles.

It is worth remembering that we are currently going through the first years of the solar cycle 25, which began in December 2019.

The probability of extreme events also increases in periods of greatest solar activity, which coincide with the so-called solar maximum: it is the moment in which the Sun registers the greatest number of sunspots, and it takes place in the middle of the solar cycle.

Another indicator of more intense events is the length of the cycles: those that extend a little beyond 11 years would be more likely to experience more extreme weather.

According to the conclusions of this research, published in the journal Solar Physics, everything would indicate that when passing an odd period, the highest probability of extreme solar storms would take place at the end of the period.

Experts argue that between 2026 and 2030 there would be great possibilities of experiencing events of these characteristics.

Opposing magnetic fields

What is the cause? The patterns discovered by scientists would be related to the orientation of the solar magnetic field: it would point in the opposite direction to the Earth’s magnetic field when the even solar cycles begin and when the odd ones end.

In any case, both in the Artemis mission and in any other space project that may take place in those years, this forecast should be especially considered.

A extreme solar weather it can be directly a synonym of failure and catastrophe: will there then be a delay in the activity of the space missions planned for the end of this decade?

Reference

Extreme Space-Weather Events and the Solar Cycle. Owens, MJ, Lockwood, M., Barnard, LA et al. Solar Physics (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1007/s11207-021-01831-3

Cover photo:

Artistic representation of solar particles interacting with the Earth’s magnetosphere. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Video and podcast: edited by Pablo Javier Piacente based on elements and sources free of copyright.

Video music and podcast: tobylane on Pixabay.