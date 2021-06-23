Huge snake found in New York home: 8 feet long

8-foot snake discovered slithering outside Long Island homehttps: //t.co/mAuEJTDc9z – InterNewsCast (@internewscast) June 21, 2021

A Long Island (NY) woman had the surprise of her life when she found an 8-foot (2.4-meter) snake slithering in her driveway, initially thinking it was a hose that he had forgotten to put away.

Frances Hughes made the shocking discovery outside her home in Deer Park around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to state police. Suffolk County. “Something caught my eye and I said, ‘I thought I put the hose away.’ And it wasn’t that, ”the woman told News12.

Hughes called 911 and two officers managed to control the snake, putting it in a trash can. Police identified the long reptile as a boa constrictor, but animal experts believe it is actually a burmese python, according to the released photos.

It is not known where this threatening animal came from. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is investigating. No one has claimed it, and for now the snake is in the care of the Long Island Veterinary Medical Center, police said.

Dangerous snakes are invasive on Long Island and it is illegal to keep them as pets in New York State. “I’m a little scared that someone had that and got away,” Hughes said.

Other neighbors also said they were now concerned for their domestic pets, fearing that their animals could become prey if other snakes are on the loose. “I have a 10-pound puppy and I’m going to keep him in the house for now,” said resident Paula Palumbo.