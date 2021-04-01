Huge scare of the Jazz with emergency landing included: “The plane looked like it was breaking in midair”

Utah Jazz he beat the Grizzlies 111-107 in Memphis in what is the seventh consecutive victory that makes them consolidate again at the top of the Eastern Conference. Of course, his arrival in the city of Elvis was not comfortable, since those of Quin Snyder had to face an emergency landing after crashing the plane in which they were traveling with a flock of birds.

Mike Conley explained what happened: “It looked like the plane was breaking in half. For about ten minutes I felt totally helpless, it was terrifying.”

Donovan Mitchell did not travel with the rest of his teammates after the scare.