The European Space Agency shared images of the extent of the spill in the Ambárnaya River, which has forced the Russians to declare a federal emergency

Azteca News –

After it was revealed that in the polar circle arctic, in the zone of Russia, there was a leak 20 thousand tons of Petroleum in the Ambárnaya river, in more than 200 km, it has been defined as one of the most important environmental impacts of the last decades in the polar region.

The impact is visualized from space, thanks to the equipment installed on the Sentinel-2 satellite, from the Copernicus program of the European Space Agency.

In the last days they have captured the beginning and evolution of the stain of this hydrocarbon.

The areas colored by the contaminating liquid can be compared with archival images, in which the extent and persistence of the stain can be observed.

In addition, the satellites of the Russian space agency RosCosmos have also captured in recent days various images of the area affected by the contamination.

Remember, that according to official data, the leak It occurred on Friday, May 29, when a diesel tank collapsed from a thermoelectric power station operated by a Norilsk Nickel subsidiary near the city of Norilsk. ”