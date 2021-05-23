Huge mouthful, Celia Lora makes her own in TikTok video

Huge mouthful, Celia Lora makes her own on TikTok video | INSTAGRAM

Once again the beautiful model and host, Celia Lora has not been entertained and amused by a video placed on her Official instagram in which it appears with a hot dog quite large, taking it to the mouth and of course with an audio that represents the situation in a quite funny way.

And is that the young woman is eating that great food and in the background you can hear how a lady says that the girls should eat very little, because if they don’t they will think that they are too hungry.

But the most curious of all is the face that the daughter of Alex Lora at the time of having a mouth full of food, because it really makes some very funny eyes that made his fans enjoy the moment in a big way.

No doubt Celia lora she is also an expert to record Tik Tok So she asks that you also follow her on that interesting social network where she went pure funny videos, always looking to draw a little attention to her profile.

And he has achieved it for the young woman, she has had an exponential growth in that you are social and in any application in which she participates, thanks to the fact that she has quite loyal followers who are always supporting her in everything she does.

In addition to this, in his stories, he also continues to place those ads in his influencer style where he receives products at the door of his house, he enjoys them and then he tells us about his experience.

But that’s not all, because he has also dedicated himself to traveling a little visiting some tourist cities and trying to promote a little more visits to those places, because since the world situation passed they have been quite alone since most of the population was taking care of herself within their homes like her, however, considering that it is already a good time to continue but still with a lot of care.

In fact, she also had a fairly long promotion that lasted several weeks in which she was in the Riviera Maya, enjoying one of her favorite places in the world and for her one of the best tourist destinations.

Just yesterday she was telling us on her YouTube channel her most unpleasant experiences around the world, considering herself a girl who travels a lot, you have managed to know those and conical places that you have always heard that you should visit, ensuring that they are not what they seem.