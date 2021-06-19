Huge diamond is found in Botswana; could be the third largest in the world

Photo: Peter Döpper / Pexels

This week it was announced that in Botswana, Africa, one of the largest diamonds in the world was discovered. Because of its size, it is believed to be the third largest “gem quality” diamond ever found.

The 1,098-carat stone was presented by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who noted that the discovery was made earlier this month at the Jwaneng mine, about 120 kilometers from the country’s capital, Gaborone, CNN reported.

A government Twitter account made it known that “the proceeds from the diamond will be used to promote national development in the country.”

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐈 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has commended Debswana’s recent 1,098.3 carat diamond discovery. pic.twitter.com/m2eR40KwFN – Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) June 16, 2021

The mine where the piece was unearthed is operated by Debswana, a diamond company owned by the Botswana government and the De Beers Group.

The Jwaneng Mine was officially opened in 1982 and produces between 12.5 million and 15 million carats of diamonds per year.

According to the Masisi government, the recent find is important because it is the largest gem discovered by the company since diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967.

The presidential office noted that “Debswana should use this latest discovery as a turning point, for the mine to use its technology to make more of these great discoveries.”

It transpired that the largest diamond ever found is the Cullinan, 3,106 carats, found in South Africa in 1905. Later it was cut into smaller stones and some of them are part of the crown jewels of British royalty.

The second piece is the Lesedi La Rona, a 1,109-carat stone unearthed by Canadian firm Lucara Diamond at the Karowe mine, also in Botswana, in 2015. The diamond was sold to a renowned jeweler for $ 53 million two years later. .

Rough diamonds are generally classified as gem, near gem, or industrial quality, depending on its color, clarity, size, and shape.

A larger 1,758-carat diamond called Sewelô was found in Botswana in 2019, but experts deemed it lacking the quality elements of a gem. In any case, the stone was bought by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in 2020, although the sales figure was not released to the public.

You may also like:

Mexicans invest in properties in the United States for fear of AMLO

After the pandemic came the “consumption of revenge”, those who did not spend in confinement waste it today on expensive things

Deloitte employees will be able to work from wherever they want forever