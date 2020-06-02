15 minutes. The moment when a legendary racial activist from Miami, Florida (USA) and a local police officer hug each other on the street and in front of a demonstration for the death of George Floyd has gone viral thanks to a video released as an example of connection”.

Renita Holmes, a Miami activist from the 1980s who years ago reported having been assaulted by a police officer, stopped on Sunday on her motorcycle in front of a line of police who were watching order during a demonstration.

The activist, a short black woman dressed in white and wearing a white cap with the brim back, asked Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) agents to be “patient” .

“They have moms … I appreciate their patience and tolerance,” Holmes asked, sitting on his also white motorcycle.

To her surprise, Captain Roger Reyes broke the line and advanced toward her and asked Holmes if he could hug her.

Both fused into a hug while the activist, who did not know that Reyes had recently lost her mother, remained sitting on her “scooter”.

“I love you, man,” Holmes said to the agent during the hug.

He was special

The officer, a robust white man, did not know that Holmes is a former civil rights activist linked to the Miami city council, according to Local 10.

“We hugged and there was a connection there. It was special,” Reyes said, according to the same source.

“I wish I could hug my mother. She filled the void yesterday,” said the officer, referring to Holmes.

Agents, according to local media, had confronted a crowd of protesters who wanted to march down a 7-kilometer highway that connects Interstate 95 to Miami Beach.

“It was good that he was also human,” Holmes said Monday. “We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins,” he said.

Holmes said she was still haunted by Floyd’s last words a week ago when Minneapolis (Minnesota) white cop Derek Chauvin had his knee on the man’s neck.

“Mom, I can’t breathe,” were Floyd’s words.

The Reyes and Holmes connection went viral when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany played the Local 10 News video during a press conference.