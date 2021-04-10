Huétor Vega receives Torremolinos

04/10/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

The Huetor Vega and the Torremolinos They continue their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new goals, playing this Sunday at 12:00 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Municipal Las Viñas.

The Huetor Vega He was in sixth position in the First Phase of the Third Division with 25 points and a balance of 25 goals in favor and 27 against.

Regarding the rival, the Torremolinos he ranked fourth in the previous phase of the competition with 28 points and figures of 23 goals in his favor and 18 against.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the Huetor Vega and the balance is a victory and a draw for the local team. In addition, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Torremolinos. The last confrontation between the Huetor Vega and the Torremolinos This tournament was played in March 2019 and ended with a 2-1 result for the visitors.